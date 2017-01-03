Marchionne enters final push to free Fiat Chrysler from debt

Sergio Marchionne enters the final stretch of his career at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with a daunting mission: prove wrong the doubters who question how he can make the automaker's $5.29 billion in debt disappear by the time he steps down in two years. His strategy update will be a closely watched presentation next week at the Detroit auto show, particularly as Fiat Chrysler won't be unveiling new models at the annual event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.