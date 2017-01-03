Marchionne enters final push to free Fiat Chrysler from debt
Sergio Marchionne enters the final stretch of his career at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles with a daunting mission: prove wrong the doubters who question how he can make the automaker's $5.29 billion in debt disappear by the time he steps down in two years. His strategy update will be a closely watched presentation next week at the Detroit auto show, particularly as Fiat Chrysler won't be unveiling new models at the annual event.
