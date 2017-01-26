Lear Corp. upgrading manufacturing plant in Spartanburg Co.
Lear Corporation announced Thursday it is investigating $7.7 million in expanding its manufacturing growth, bringing upgrades to its Upstate location. The Fortune 500 company specializes in automotive seating and has 240 worldwide locations with approximately 140,000 employees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FOX Carolina.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Wed
|lucas356
|5
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Wed
|Kenb
|21
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|Tue
|sneaky eh
|1
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC