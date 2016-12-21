Kawasaki India motorcycle deliveries delayed by over a month
Japanese bike maker Kawasaki is parting ways from Bajaj Auto Limited and KTM in India. Though it is not clear yet why the split is going to take place, it could be possible that now Kawasaki is equipped enough to handle their own sales and service outlets.
