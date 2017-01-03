Job alert: Diesel technician and truck driver shortage countrywide
As the transportation industry continues to grow and baby boomers continue to retire, the need for trained diesel mechanics and truck drivers has never been greater. Job openings span the United States, and many sit open while businesses feel the stress of a massive talent shortage.
