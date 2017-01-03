Intel to Buy a 15% Stake in HERE

Intel to Buy a 15% Stake in HERE

6 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

Intel has agreed to purchase a 15 percent ownership stake in HERE, a global provider of digital maps and location-based services, from HERE's current indirect shareholders: AUDI AG, BMW AG and Daimler AG. In conjunction with Intel's acquisition of a stake in HERE, the two companies also signed an agreement to collaborate on the research and development of a highly scalable proof-of-concept architecture that supports real-time updates of high definition maps for highly and fully automated driving.

