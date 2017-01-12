Indian market closes positive
Mumbai, Jan 16 : The Indian market closed positive on Monday, with BSE Sensex up 50.11 points at 27288.17 and NSE Nifty up 12.45 points at 8412.80. According to media reports, the Indian equity benchmarks close at their two-month high largely driven by Banking Financial stocks and Tata Group stocks.
