In rare move, Trump cancels Wisconsin...

In rare move, Trump cancels Wisconsin trip amid concerns about protests

20 hrs ago

President Donald Trump has canceled a scheduled trip to Wisconsin out of concern that his presence would be the target of protesters angered by his immigration order barring citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering the United States. The cancellation, in just the second week of Trump's tenure, underscored the torrent of opposition that has greeted his presidency, starting with a gathering of hundreds of thousands in Washington on the day after his inauguration and two days of demonstrations across the country this past weekend against his travel ban.

