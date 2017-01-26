Hyundai Posts Profit Drop, Warns on Business Conditions
Hyundai Motor Co. posted its 12th straight year-over-year decline in quarterly profit Wednesday, hurt by slowing demand in China and emerging markets, and warned of trade protectionism under U.S. President Donald Trump.
