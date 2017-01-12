Honda adds 772,000 vehicles to ongoing air baga
Honda Motor Co. is recalling 772,000 additional Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. for defective front passenger seat air bag inflators made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp. Honda adds 772,000 vehicles to ongoing air bag recall TOKYO - Honda Motor Co.
