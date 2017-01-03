Honda adds 772,000 vehicles to ongoing air bag recall new

Honda Motor Co. says it is recalling 772,000 additional Honda and Acura vehicles in the U.S. for defective front passenger seat air bag inflators made by Japanese supplier Takata Corp. The vehicles, announced in a recall late Tuesday by Honda in the U.S., are part of an expanded recall of 1.29 million vehicles, including those affected by earlier recalls.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC 33/40.