Hobby turns Labuan into hub for avid bikers

Labuan: A corporate captain's passion for bike riding has helped turn this duty-free island into a hub of sorts for biking enthusiasts from not only nearby Sabah and Sarawak but Peninsular Malaysia and even Brunei and Indonesia. What started as purely a recreational activity for Datuk Sri Mohd Alias Abd Rahman eventually evolved into an active pastime after he established the Smart Ryders Club and opened a Harley-Davidson gallery, here.

