Hendricks joins Tenneco as executive vice president

Lake Forest-based Tenneco announced Martin Hendricks is joining the company as executive vice president, ride performance, effective Feb. 1. Hendricks joins Tenneco from Federal Mogul Corp. where he served most recently as president, global braking and regional president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, based in Glinde, Germany. He has served in management and executive roles in both OE and aftermarket businesses and in the EMEA, North America and South America regions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.