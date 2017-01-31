Hendricks joins Tenneco as executive vice president
Lake Forest-based Tenneco announced Martin Hendricks is joining the company as executive vice president, ride performance, effective Feb. 1. Hendricks joins Tenneco from Federal Mogul Corp. where he served most recently as president, global braking and regional president, Europe, Middle East and Africa, based in Glinde, Germany. He has served in management and executive roles in both OE and aftermarket businesses and in the EMEA, North America and South America regions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toyota surrenders sales crown to VW as threat o...
|Mon
|bonk
|1
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Jan 27
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|Jan 24
|sneaky eh
|1
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC