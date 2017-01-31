Harley-Davidson results miss expectat...

Harley-Davidson results miss expectations, shipments fall

7 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Harley-Davidson reported fourth-quarter profit and revenue that was worse than Wall Street expected as it shipped fewer motorcycles around the world. The company also said it expects shipments to be flat or down this year and its shares fell more than 3 percent before the stock market opened Tuesday.

