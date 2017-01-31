Harley-Davidson Reports Increases In Earnings, U.S. Market Share In...

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 31, 2017 - Harley-Davidson, Inc. fourth quarter 2016 diluted EPS increased 22.7 percent to $0.27 compared to $0.22 in the same period of 2015. In the fourth quarter of 2016, net income was $47.2 million on consolidated revenue of $1.11 billion versus net income of $42.2 million on consolidated revenue of $1.18 billion in the year-ago period.

