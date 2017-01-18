GM to add U.S. jobs, spend $1B
General Motors plans to invest $1 billion in U.S. factories and add thousands of new white-collar jobs, measures that have been in the works for years but were announced Tuesday after criticism from President-elect Donald Trump. In all, the Detroit automaker said it will create or keep 7,000 jobs in the next few years, including about 2,000 at factories.
