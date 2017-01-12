GM plans to announce $1 billion U.S. investment, creating 1,000 jobs
General Motors, days after being called out by President-elect Donald Trump for expanding operations in Mexico, plans to announce U.S. investments totaling at least $1 billion that would create more than 1,000 jobs, a person with knowledge of the plan said Monday. GM is expected to reveal the investments on Tuesday.
