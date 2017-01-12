GM plans to announce $1 billion U.S. ...

GM plans to announce $1 billion U.S. investment, creating 1,000 jobs

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Automotive News

General Motors, days after being called out by President-elect Donald Trump for expanding operations in Mexico, plans to announce U.S. investments totaling at least $1 billion that would create more than 1,000 jobs, a person with knowledge of the plan said Monday. GM is expected to reveal the investments on Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja... Jan 12 Phyllis Schlafly ... 3
News IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08) Jan 11 Millie 12
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
News Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11) Dec 30 Jake 59
News China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi... Dec 23 gwww 1
News EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma... Dec '16 muriel726 1
News This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T... Oct '16 Solarman 1
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,026 • Total comments across all topics: 277,987,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC