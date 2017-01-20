Global salary gaps hindering automake...

Global salary gaps hindering automakers' efforts to lure IT geeks

13 hrs ago

Headhunter Casey Abel spent four months trying to hire a data center architect for a Japanese automaker, including five meetings with the client - one with the top executive. In the end, the IT specialist joined an e-commerce company abroad for significantly more money.

