German Minister Dobrindt Seeks Recall of Fiat Cars, Bild Reports an hour ago

German Transport Minister Alexander Dobrindt, escalating a months-long feud with Italy over vehicle emissions, said the European Commission must ensure that Fiat Chrysler cars that break pollution rules are taken off the market, Bild am Sonntag reported. "The Italian authorities have known for several months that Fiat, in the opinion of our experts, uses illegal shut-off devices," the Sunday newspaper quoted Dobrindt as saying.

