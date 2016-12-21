General Motors latest corporation tar...

General Motors latest corporation targeted by executive tweet

In another tweet targeting a U.S. company, President-elect Donald Trump is threatening to slap a tax on General Motors for importing compact cars to the U.S. from Mexico. But GM makes the vast majority of compact Chevrolet Cruzes at a sprawling complex in Lordstown, Ohio, east of Cleveland.

