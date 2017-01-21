General Motors Just Bought CERV 1 at Barrett-Jackson for $1.32 Million

The Chevrolet Engineering Research Vehicle known as CERV 1 is one of the most significant engineering examples from Zora Arkus-Duntov and his team and it's considered the car from which the modern Corvette was born. CERV 1 was Zora's personal Corvette engineering test bed and it was used to develop the 1963 Sting Ray's independant suspension and a host of other features.

