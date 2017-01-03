Ford, Toyota Form Telematics Bloc to Stymie Google and Apple
Ford Motor Co. and Toyota Motor Corp. have formed a consortium with four medium-size automakers to speed development of auto-industry standards for in-vehicle apps, a step toward preventing Apple Inc. and Google from controlling how drivers connect smartphones to their cars and trucks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|13 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Dec 30
|Jake
|59
|China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi...
|Dec 23
|gwww
|1
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC