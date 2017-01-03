Ford resurrects iconic Ranger, Bronco names
Ford Motor Company announced Monday that will once again be selling vehicles in the U.S. with the names Ranger and Bronco. The Ranger has been in production for several years in foreign markets, but it left the U.S. market several years ago.
