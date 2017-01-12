Ford recalls more than 4,500 Kuga SUVs in South Africa
The South African unit of the Ford Motor Company says it is recalling 4,556 Kuga vehicles following several dozen reports of the car catching fire. Jeff Nemeth, Ford's regional chief executive, said Monday that 1.6-liter Kugas made between December 2012 and February 2014 must be taken to a Ford dealer as soon as possible.
