Ford Motor criticizes Trump immigration order
Jan 30 Ford Motor Co on Monday criticized President Donald Trump's controversial immigration order, becoming one of the highest profile U.S. manufacturers to question the order temporary banning travelers coming from seven predominantly Muslim countries. Ford executive chairman Bill Ford Jr. and Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields said in a statement to employees that the company does not support what it called a new U.S. travel ban.
