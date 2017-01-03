Ford Fusion Energi is more fuel-effic...

Ford Fusion Energi is more fuel-efficient, cheaper for 2017

This undated photo provided by the Ford Motor Company shows the 2017 Ford Fusion Energi. The Ford Fusion Energi plug-in, gasoline-electric hybrid sedan is more fuel efficient for 2017 and more affordable than ever with a new starting retail price of $31,995.

