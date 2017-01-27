Ford CEO Told Trump U.S. Fuel-Economy Rules Risk 1 Million Jobs
About 1 million U.S. jobs are at risk if fuel-economy rules don't align with market reality, according to Ford Motor Co. Chief Executive Officer Mark Fields, who delivered the estimation directly to President Donald Trump.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Fri
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|Jan 24
|sneaky eh
|1
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC