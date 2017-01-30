Fight Over Tesla's Self-Driving Pro Shows Talent War Escalating

There was chatter for months within the tight-knit network of Silicon Valley self-driving whizzes: Where was one of their industry's most-prominent players going to land? The world found out last week when Tesla Motors Inc. sued Sterling Anderson, the former director of its Autopilot program. The electric-car maker alleged Anderson started working months ago with Chris Urmson, the former head of Google's self-driving car program.

