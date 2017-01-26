Fiat Chrysler: Trump proposals 'posit...

Fiat Chrysler: Trump proposals 'positive' if all implemented

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

In this file photo dated Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, Fiat Chrysler CEO Sergio Marchionne during a briefing at the North American International Auto show, in Detroit, USA. Marchionne said Thursday Jan. 26, 2017, in a conference call that discussions are "proceeding well" with U.S. environmental authorities over accusations that the company failed to disclose software that let vehicles emit more pollution than allowed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Wed lucas356 5
News Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06) Wed Kenb 21
News Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm... Tue sneaky eh 1
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan 23 Cheeks 540
News Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja... Jan 12 Phyllis Schlafly ... 3
News IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08) Jan 11 Millie 12
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,015 • Total comments across all topics: 278,283,027

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC