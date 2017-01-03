Fiat Chrysler to build 3 new Jeeps, create 2,000 jobs in US

Fiat Chrysler says it will add three new Jeeps to its lineup including a pickup truck as it invests $1 billion in two U.S. factories and creates 2,000 new jobs. The Italian-American automaker said Sunday it will modernize a factory in the Detroit suburb of Warren, Michigan, to make the new Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer large SUVs.

