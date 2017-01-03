FCA's electric minivan concept is an opportunity to reboot image
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is laying out a vision of a battery-powered, self-driving minivan that it bets even a millennial could love. That may not be enough to shake the automaker's image as the purveyor of the least fuel-efficient fleet in the U.S. The minivan, whose design concept is called the Chrysler Portal, would have a 250-mile electric range and enough screens, ports and social media options to entertain young families while software handles much of the driving.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|16 hr
|tomin cali
|1
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Dec 30
|Jake
|59
|China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi...
|Dec 23
|gwww
|1
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC