Ex VW Ceo Maintains He Had No Advanced Knowledge of Emissions Cheating Scandal

In a week that saw the conviction of a former chief executive of a mining company for safety violations upheld, another former chief executive of Volkswagen AG says that he had no advanced knowledge the emissions cheating scandal at his company. Martin Winterkorn, the former Volkswagen AG CEO apologized for violating the trust of his customers but also said that he was not in the loop with regard to the environmental violations.

