EPA's Emissions 'Cheating' Allegations Untrue, FCA Says
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has denied that certain of its model year 2014-2016 Ram 1500 pickups and Jeep Cherokee SUVs with diesel engines violate emissions requirements. The automaker's response came promptly yesterday after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released the violation notice it sent FCA.
