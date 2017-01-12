EPA accuses Fiat Chrysler of cheating emissions laws like Volkswagen
EPA accuses Fiat Chrysler of cheating emissions laws like Volkswagen The EPA alleged the automaker violated emissions laws on more than 100,000 vehicles. Check out this story on ElPasoTimes.com: http://usat.ly/2jAdL6R U.S. regulators accused Fiat Chrysler Automobiles of violating emissions standards in more than 100,000 diesel vehicles in an alleged scheme that bears similarity to the scandal that engulfed Volkswagen Group and cost the German automaker billions of dollars.
