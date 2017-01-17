Diesel-Engine Carmakers Mired in Baffling Regulatory Environment
Amid investigations into alleged diesel emission cheating, global automakers and regulators are struggling to define and comprehend shifting rules and enforcement from region to region. As investigations into alleged diesel emission cheating engulf Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Renault , global automakers and regulators are struggling to define and comprehend shifting rules and enforcement from region to region.
