Detroit's Luxury Brands Cap Off Strong Year in Key Market
One way to do that is to expand luxury brands -- Cadillac for GM and Lincoln for Ford. The good news is that while the automakers have had a tougher time gaining market share in the U.S., China helped send sales surging in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Fri
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|Jan 24
|sneaky eh
|1
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC