Detroit auto show: Google, Camry and the shadow of Trump
Fresh off a record year for U.S. auto sales, carmakers meet in Detroit next week to show buyers what's coming next - and ponder their own future under a Trump administration. More than 40 new vehicles will debut at the North American International Auto Show, which is one of the largest shows in the U.S. After record sales of 17.55 million in 2016, U.S. sales of new cars and trucks are expected to cool off a little this year, but demand remains strong.
