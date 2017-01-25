Criminal charge dropped against Fiat scion in New York City
Prosecutors dropped a criminal charge against the playboy grandson of the Italian founder of Fiat Automobiles accused of falsely claiming he was being held against his will by an escort in New York City. The Manhattan district attorney's office said Wednesday that it had declined to prosecute Lapo Elkann and had no further comment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|19 hr
|lucas356
|5
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|Wed
|Kenb
|21
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|Tue
|sneaky eh
|1
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Mon
|Cheeks
|540
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC