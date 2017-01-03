China sales vroom in 2016 for global ...

China sales vroom in 2016 for global automakers; dull 2017 looms

Reuters

A security agent guards Honda Avancier SUV after it was presented during Auto China 2016 auto show in Beijing April 25, 2016. Global automakers reported a surge in China sales last year as consumers rushed to take advantage of a tax cut on small-engine cars, but cautioned 2017 would be tougher for the industry as the incentive is rolled back and the broader economy slows.

