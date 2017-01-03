Chevy Bolt gets top car award; Honda Ridgeline top truck
The Chevy Bolt has been named top car in North America, an important milestone for a car General Motors hopes will finally get Americans hooked on electric vehicles. The Honda Ridgeline grabbed the honour for top truck.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brandon Sun.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Dec 30
|Jake
|59
|China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi...
|Dec 23
|gwww
|1
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC