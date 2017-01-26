Canada: General Motor in Ontario plans to lay off 625 workers
Toronto, Jan 30 : General Motors Co. plans to lay off up to 625 workers at a southwestern Ontario plant as production for its older Chevrolet Equinox sport-utility vehicle being shut and production of a new SUV model is being moved to Mexico.
