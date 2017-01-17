Buick drops price, updates look of Encore subcompact SUV
This photo provided by the General Motors Company shows the 2017 Buick Encore. The Buick Encore subcompact SUV arrives for 2017 with a lower starting retail price, more standard equipment, refreshed styling and new connectivity features.
