Buchanan on Hannity: US Automakers Building Overseas Aren't...
Discussing trade and tariffs Tuesday, nationally syndicated radio talk show host Sean Hannity spoke with former presidential candidate Patrick J. Buchanan, who suggested that American automakers building overseas aren't anti-patriotic; they just need incentives to build in the United States. "[I]t's not that they're anti-patriotic," said Patrick Buchanan.
