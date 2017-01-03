Big Read: How a week of Donald Trump ...

Big Read: How a week of Donald Trump tweets sent shockwaves around the world

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

From his glimmering Manhattan tower, President-elect Donald Trump launched a 7:30 a.m. missive to his 18.9 million Twitter followers: "General Motors is sending Mexican made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax!" Trump's demand ricocheted across social media in some 18,000 retweets.

