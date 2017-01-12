Back home: Honda brings Civic sedan to Japan in branding push

TOKYO, Jan 13 Honda Motor Co is bringing the Civic sedan back home after seven years, betting buoyant overseas demand for the model would help drive sales in Japan and allow the automaker to shake off its domestic image as a maker of only minivans and compacts. Allocating manufacturing capacity for the Civic in Japan may also enable Honda to free up production space in the United States, where the market for sedans is shrinking in favour of SUVs, at a time when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is pushing automakers to make more cars in the country.

