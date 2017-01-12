Back home: Honda brings Civic sedan to Japan in branding push
TOKYO, Jan 13 Honda Motor Co is bringing the Civic sedan back home after seven years, betting buoyant overseas demand for the model would help drive sales in Japan and allow the automaker to shake off its domestic image as a maker of only minivans and compacts. Allocating manufacturing capacity for the Civic in Japan may also enable Honda to free up production space in the United States, where the market for sedans is shrinking in favour of SUVs, at a time when U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is pushing automakers to make more cars in the country.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Thu
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Wed
|Millie
|12
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Dec 30
|Jake
|59
|China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi...
|Dec 23
|gwww
|1
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC