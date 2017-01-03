Automakers reset product plans for new crossover, SUV wave

Automakers are reworking their product strategies and investments for the United States to bring more crossovers and SUVs to showrooms amid a sharp turn away from small and midsize cars, executives at Detroit's auto show say. Toyota Motor Corp., Ford Motor Co., General Motors and Volkswagen AG are among those adding more SUVs and crossovers to their product plans, amid forecasts that crossovers, pickup trucks and other light trucks could soon make up two-thirds of U.S. light vehicle sales, up from 56 percent in 2015 and just under 60 percent last year.

