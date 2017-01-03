Aussie major banks make strong start in offshore bond market
Two Australian major banks overcame intense competition last week to access the buoyant US dollar bond market, where investors lapped up the latest offerings from the country's well-regarded Double A rated issuers. The Big Four like to open the year strongly and stay well ahead of the run rate in light of their substantial wholesale funding requirements.
