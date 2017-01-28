Audis, VWs Recalled for Air Bag Defects, Coolant-Pump Fire Risks 22 minutes ago

Volkswagen AG is recalling hundreds of thousands of cars and SUVs in the U.S., almost all of them Audi models, to fix two air-bag defects and coolant pumps that may overheat and cause fires. The larger of two air-bag recalls applies to 234,054 Audi Q5 vehicles from model years 2011 through 2017, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a notice posted Saturday on its website.

