Asia shares falter as investors watch dollar, await job data

Asian shares wavered Friday, with the dollar's recent weakness dampening sentiment among investors who are also shying away from risky positions before the release of key U.S. jobs data. KEEPING SCORE: Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 index lost 0.4 percent to 19,450.68 while South Korea's Kospi added 0.4 percent to 2,050.70.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Kansas City Nursing News.