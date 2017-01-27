Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance
Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.59.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.
Comments
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06)
|6 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|22
|Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09)
|Jan 25
|lucas356
|5
|Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm...
|Jan 24
|sneaky eh
|1
|GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06)
|Jan 23
|Cheeks
|540
|Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja...
|Jan 12
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|3
|IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08)
|Jan 11
|Millie
|12
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC