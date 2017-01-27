Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc....

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (AIT) Issues FY17 Earnings Guidance

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Daily Political

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. updated its FY17 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.59.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Political.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Automakers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Reggae icon Joseph Hill of Culture dies (Sep '06) 6 hr USS LIBERTY 22
News Magna may slash 10,500 Opel jobs (Sep '09) Jan 25 lucas356 5
News Trump tells US automakers he will ease environm... Jan 24 sneaky eh 1
News GM faces Canadian gasket class-action lawsuit; ... (Jun '06) Jan 23 Cheeks 540
News Press Digest- New York Times business news - Ja... Jan 12 Phyllis Schlafly ... 3
News IAC plant in Old Fort to lay off 60 workers (Oct '08) Jan 11 Millie 12
News Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo... Jan 3 tomin cali 1
See all Automakers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Automakers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,905 • Total comments across all topics: 278,314,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC