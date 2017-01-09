Alphabet's Waymo May Sell Autonomous Hardware to Other Companies
When Alphabet Inc.'s car unit, Waymo, launches commercially it will have a key weapon in its arsenal: specialized self-driving hardware built in-house. Waymo unveiled an improved suite of sensors and said it had slashed the cost of the pivotal technology on Sunday at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Add your comments below
Automakers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ford Decision Cements Mexico as 'Front Line' fo...
|Jan 3
|tomin cali
|1
|Chevy Impala Owners File Class Action Lawsuit A... (Jul '11)
|Dec 30
|Jake
|59
|China hits GM joint venture with $29 million fi...
|Dec 23
|gwww
|1
|EBay And Amazon Dominate The DIY Auto Retail Ma...
|Dec 15
|muriel726
|1
|This 84-year-old car guy blasts Elon Musk and T...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|1
|W.L. family shares struggle to survive (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|skeletons in her ...
|22
|EXCLUSIVE: Kelly Clarkson on Why She Said 'Nope...
|Oct '16
|John Kenney Lying...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Automakers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC